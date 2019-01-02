Be inspired by the beach

LUXURY beachside living located right across from the spectacular surf and sand of is what's on offer here with this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment within The Sebel Maroochydore.

With a perfect north-easterly aspect, this apartment affords a magnificent wide water views over the ocean providing an ever changing vista that ebbs and flows with the tides.

These views can be enjoyed from almost every room in the apartment, and you will never tire of looking out to the horizon.

Spend mornings out on your own private balcony where you can watch the sun rise while you have breakfast and a morning coffee, or check the waves from the comfort of your living room before deciding to take the board out. This is coastal living at its absolute finest.

Located on the 11th floor, this apartment has great elevation over the surrounding landscape to take in the best outlook. Lift access makes mobility easy, and the apartment has one dedicated car parking space. Other facilities include a lap pool and a sauna, so you'll have no excuses not to unwind and enjoy this fantastic lifestyle.

Light and bright the apartment has floor-to-ceiling glass doors to let in the natural light, views and sea breezes.

Neutral toned tiles line the floors, while the walls are white leaving a blank canvas for the new owners to put their own stamp on it. A beach-inspired decor sees the bathroom showcase a beautiful mosaic feature wall that contrasts perfectly with the timber vanity and there is also jacuzzi/spa bath in the bathroom.

The living area is all open plan with a gourmet kitchen complete with island bench, stone benchtop, glass splashback, wall oven and electric cooktop. The dining area seats six comfortably and there is additional dining space out on the balcony.

The apartment is superb but the location is even better, located so close to the beach, Cotton Tree, Maroochydore CBD, Sunshine Plaza and Alexandra Headland, The Sebel Maroochydore is a relaxing and idyllic seaside getaway.

1103/14-20 AERODROME RD, MAROOCHYDORE

2 Bed

2 Bath

1 Car

Agent: Pam Thomas, Ray White Maroochydore

Contact: 0438 272 096

Features: Coastal apartment in The Sebel Maroochydore complex. Spectacular sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Immaculately presented two-bedroom apartment with pillow views. Open-plan layout with coastal inspired decor throughout. Great gourmet kitchen with island bench, stone tops, plenty of storage. Complex with lap pool and sauna, rooftop barbecue area

Price: Listed at $710,000

Inspection: Wednesday 4-4.30pm, Saturday 1-1.30pm January 2, 5