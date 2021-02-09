‘Be loud and proud’ says Ag Minister

National Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud has urged beef producers to be loud and proud, at the launch for Beef 2021.

Mr Littleproud was in Charters Towers for the Big Country Brahman Sale on Tuesday, where he launched the Beef Australia (BA) event, which will take place in Rockhampton in May this year.

“With the adversity that they face, and with COVID, and the fact we lost half a million head only two years ago, (Beef Australia) are still putting on a showcase of our industry is something that you should be proud of,” Mr Littleproud said.

“This is something that is so important in our day and age, we should be loud and proud about what we do out here, about putting the best beef on the table of Australians and for people around the world.

“Beef 2021 will be bigger than ever, despite the fact we still have COVID.”

Organisers of Beef 2021 said the committee has been working hard for many months to present a program that will offer a broad range of entertainment, and educational and informative offerings.

“Every three years Beef Australia presents the largest beef cattle show in the southern hemisphere, with a major percentage of our exhibitors, participants and visitors coming from the Australian agricultural industry,” Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said to attendees at the Big Country Brahman Sale.

“It is fitting that we have delivered our first official activity in a Queensland town so intrinsically connected with our beef sector.”

Beef Australia vice chairman Russell Hughes, LNP Senator Susan McDonald, Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm, Agriculture, Drought and Emergency Management Minister David Littleproud and Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill at the launch of Beef 2021 in Charters Towers on February 9, 2021. Picture: Trudy Brown

The cattle component of the expo encompassing stud, commercial and carcase competitions has once again been warmly accepted, with strong nominations in all areas.

This year will see all stud cattle housed together in a breed precinct covering some 11 acres of the showgrounds, providing an opportunity for visitors to view the ‘best of the best’ of each breed side-by-side, and allow producers to benchmark their individual animals.

Mr Camm said the chance to partner with the Big Country Brahman Sale agents was an opportunity heartily embraced by BA, recognising the importance and value of the significant sale, the largest stud cattle auction sale conducted in Northern Australia.

“This is the 28th year of the Big Country Brahman Sale, which is just slightly younger than the Beef Australia exposition,” CEO Ian Mill said.

“Looking through the list of sale vendors and buyers, I recognise many of the names of these people and studs that will also be represented at our event in May. So, it’s a great chance to catch up with so many of our attendees at this North Queensland launch, officiated by the Minister.”

All Beef 2021 tickets including gate entry, social activities and educational programs at the Rockhampton Showgrounds on May 2-8 are on sale now, at beefaustralia.com.au.

Originally published as ‘Be loud and proud’ says Ag Minister