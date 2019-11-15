Menu
WARNING: Police are urging vigilance when being approached by tradies.
Key clue to identify dodgy tradesmen targeting CQ homes

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
15th Nov 2019 8:00 AM
POLICE are urging residents of Gladstone, Biloela and surrounding areas to be vigilant in relation to travelling conmen offering to do home repairs.

Queensland Police Service said a group of men with foreign accents have been reported in the area offering to resurface or repair driveways at discounted prices.

The men are allegedly travelling in a group of four and targeting the elderly in these communities.

QPS said the group was disingenuous in regards to their credentials and appropriate licensing.

They encouraged the community to tell friends and family members to check the credentials of tradesmen before accepting unsolicited offers of service.

QPS said to avoid accepting offers if you are unsure if someone is a licenced professional.

If you have concerns or observe any related suspicious activity, contact QPS.

You can contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

