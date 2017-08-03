Disaster bush fire concerns as Rocky heats up and dries out

FLASHBACK: Fire officer Trevor Kidd gives direction to crews as they back burn behind homes in Forbes Ave, Frenchville in 2009.

SOMETIMES it takes a disaster to gain a real understanding of how to prepare for the future.

October 16, 2009, a day Rockhampton firefighters will never forget, is a prime example of that sentiment.

On that day, more than 200 homes came under threat in North Rockhampton as a raging inferno with 20m high flames tore through the Berserker Ranges devastating everything in its path, including one home which was completely destroyed.

In 2009, Rockhampton recorded a record July mean maximum of 25 degrees - this record was broken last month when an average of 26 degrees was recorded.

In August and October 2009, maximums of 35.1 and 35.8 degrees were recorded respectively and weather patterns are indicating 2017 could see a repeat of these conditions.

That combined with the fact only 5mm has fallen in Rocky in the past two months is cause for concern for firefighters, weather experts and city leaders.

Experienced weather forecaster Mike Griffin said current conditions were indicating a particularly hot and dry spring and summer.

"Since 1939 there have been nine occasions when rainfall for June and July has been more than 90% below average - 1946, 1960, 1963, 1965, 1974, 1990, 2004 ( lowest annual rainfall on record), 2009 and 2017," Mr Griffin said.

"Each spring that followed was dry, with only one, 1974, recording 147mm for November. Four Decembers that followed had 100-200mm with the recording below average falls."

High Latitudinal 26/07/17 BOM

Mr Griffin said this year's warmer than average July was caused by a persistent larger than normal latitudinal high pressure which forced the normal rain-bearing westerlies south of the Bight.

"This affected CQ. More than 100 weather stations with over 50 years of observations reported their lowest June rainfall total on record," he said.

"This continued into July with the latitudinal high ridging over CQ and remaining for a week, causing minimums under 10C for Rockhampton; six days in a row. This was followed by high afternoon temperatures including 28.8C on Saturday, July 29 which was the highest for the month.

"Humidity was recorded in the in low teens for a few days of the month across Capricornia and the Central Highlands."

Mr Griffin said these conditions, combined with high fuel loads as a result of the 403mm Rocky recieved during TC Debbie, indicated an early start to the 2017 fire season.

"Fuel loads are high. This makes one think that the bushfire season will start early this year. Traditionally it is September for CQ but late August is not out of the question," he said.

"There has been reports of farmers de-stocking after the low rainfall and the high evaporation causing the grass to dry up in the Central West. Locusts are also appearing, these have not been seen for years, which prompts one to think about a plague. Or even a mouse event.

"All in all it has been a very, very dry winter and possibly a dry spring is on the cards. Let's hope the tropical moisture along the Northern Queensland Coast on Saturday reaches CQ on Sunday."

Inspector Wayne Kapernick on the scene of a large grassfire at Barmoya. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK081215cfire4

Rural Fire Services Queensland area director Wayne Kapernick shared Mr Griffin's concerns and urged residents to prepare their properties for an early fire season.

"There certainly is concern given the warm conditions and that late rain from TC Debbie; there hasn't been much rain since and we are quite dried out," Mr Kapernick said.

"There was a bit of grass growth and the conditions will be primed for an early season given no rain.

"As the conditions get warmer, in early spring and summer, people need to be aware that on a very hot, dry day, embers from cigarettes, grinders, welders and hot exhausts can start a fire which can be severe.

"People should clean up around their houses to enable us to have good access, take any vegetation down to a low height around buildings, have an evacuation plan, clear roadside markings of property numbers and have a good idea where water sources and access tracks are on properties."

Mr Kapernick said fires had already started flaring up across the region.

"We are actually starting to have some fire escapes at the present time with the warmer days getting up around 28 degrees, some fires are starting to mosey off where people don't want them to go," he said.

"We have been working with community with back burns and assisting local landholders safely undertake burns with fire wardens and the rural fire brigade.

"Experience is starting to be needed at present and people need to be aware as the conditions get warmer and the relative humidity dries out there is more likelihood that these fires are going to escape so they need to be a bit more prepared.

"For anyone considering doing any burn-offs in the near future, any fire greater than 2m needs to have a fire permit, they should notify their neighbours and take appropriate actions that match that day's weather conditions."

Hinds St (Rockhampton) A fire came withhin 1- 2 metres of homes in Hinds St in 2009. Photo Contributed Contributed

With conditions similar to 2009, Mr Kapernick said fire crews were preparing for a busy season.

"It is concerning and we need to be prepared. We will do all we can to be prepared. We have done some simulated exercises in the Keppel area for what would happen if a fire started on a severe fire weather warning day," he said.

"We've looked at how we would evacuate people and what messages we would give to the community when a fire is going so they can take the necessary actions."

"Brigades are working on smaller burns at the moment and Department of Parks and Wildlife completed their burns on top of Mt Archer earlier in the year to reduce the chance of re-lights."

Rockhampton regional councillor and Disaster Management Group chairman Tony Williams said RRC had learnt a lot since the 2009 event and reiterated the message that residents should prepare their properties for fire season.

"A big problem we face is residents storing green waste on their properties close to bushland," Cr Williams said.

"There has been controlled burns through cooler months to lessen the impact of bush fires in fire season. Control lines have also been established in the foothills of the Berserkers to allow better access for emergency services in the event of a fire.

"Fire is one of the natural disasters we can try and mitigate and residents should prepare for fire season. Residents can access fire season information on the council website."