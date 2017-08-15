Be sure to catch Queensland Chief Entrepreneur's CQ visit

MARK Sowerby had the honour of being the first person ever hired for a one-year term as Queensland's Chief Entrepreneur.

He plays a vital role in building and promoting the importance and contribution of entrepreneurship and investment in Queensland.

Making good on a promise in March, Mr Sowerby will return to CQ to share his insights and expertise in a series of events Thursday and Friday before he hangs up his hat in October.

"The local start up community has organised a few functions and also some get togethers with some start ups to give them some help with some mentoring,” he said.

"A range of events have been organised to suit the whole community including students, parents, investors and entrepreneurs and was the result of collaboration from Rockhampton community leaders knowing the needs of their region and working together to deliver results.”

Thursday, 5.30pm-8.30pm, Callaghan Park Jockey Club where Mark Sowerby shares his entrepreneurial journey followed by a Q&A.

Friday, 6.30am-8.30am Keppel Bay Sailing Club where Mark Sowerby discusses investment in listed and unlisted companies.

Friday, 11.30am-2.00pm, Headricks Lane - Lunch and Learn with HotDesQ Hot Entrepreneurs

For further information contact Bronwyn Fardon on 0417 327 576.











