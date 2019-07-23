Be transported to the magical world of Beauty and the Beast

MAGICAL SHOW: Jessica Keily playing Belle and Harry Shepherd playing the Beast in the 2019 St Brendan's and St Ursula's College Disney Production of Beauty and the Beast.

IT was a feast for the senses last Saturday as a singing, dancing cast made their debut in the 2019 St Brendan's and St Ursula's College Disney production of Beauty and the Beast.

The St Brendan's College Performing Arts Centre came alive with amazing sets, lighting and costumes.

With a divine orchestra to accompany, you could have been forgiven for thinking you were sitting in the Lyric Theatre in Brisbane as a talented young cast retold the famous fairytale.

The stellar cast included Annie Emery and Jessica Keily as Belle, Minette Boyd and Ellen Walsh as Mrs Potts, Blake Jarman and Dayne Linke as Gaston, Lillian Lawrence and Chloe Simmonds as Cogsworth, Caleb Bartlett and Bailey Howard as Lumiere, Darby Twidale and Harry Hersey as Lefou and many more.

There are two final shows this coming weekend and and St Brendan's College principal Robert Corboy is urging the local community to come and discover the amazing student talent at 7pm Friday, July 26 and at 5pm on Saturday, July 27.

"These students and staff have put so much time, energy and effort into Beauty and the Beast and the standard of this production is quite amazing,” Mr Corboy said.

"The audience feedback from our first show on Saturday was nothing less than outstanding with praise for the cast, the sets, the costumes and the overall performance, so we encourage the community to come and see the final two shows.”

IF YOU GO

Where: St Brendan's College Performing Arts Centre, 139 Adelaide Park Rd, Yeppoon.

When: Performances are 7pm Friday, July 26, and 5pm Saturday, July 27.

Tickets: Tickets are available at St Brendan's College reception from 8am to 4pm weekdays, or online at www.trybooking. com/BCXEG. Cost is $18 per adult, $10 student and concession, $50 family ticket (two adults and two children) and under five years, a gold coin donation.