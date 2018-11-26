Menu
The temporary shrine erected by community members at Surfers Paradise beach where a baby's body was discovered last week.
Crime

Gold Coast council to decide on beach baby’s shrine

by TALISA ELEY
26th Nov 2018 6:51 AM
THE future of a community shrine to the baby who washed up on a Gold Coast beach a week ago will be decided within the next few days.

Members of the public have been leaving floral tributes, soft toys and cards at the site where the nine-month old little girl's body was discovered at Surfers Paradise beach in the early hours of Monday morning.

 

Her father has since been charged over her murder.

The collection of gifts is still growing daily, as locals continue to mourn the death with the spotlight on the Department of Child Safety. The Bulletin has revealed police and council staff were the only authorities to visit the girl's family after being alerted by residents to their homeless situation from as far back as May.

A City of Gold Coast spokeswoman said council would decide on what to do with the growing shrine soon.

"This week we will connect with the relevant services that are in contact with the family to make a decision on the best way forward," she said.

Some community groups have called for the council to erect a permanent memorial plaque at the site however the spokeswoman said there were no immediate plans to do so.

Dozens of friends, family and strangers united at the beach last Thursday night to remember the girl at an emotional community vigil.



