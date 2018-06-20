Beach Cafe brings new services on the Cap Coast

THE Beach Club Café, underneath the Keppel Bay Sailing Club on Anzac Parade, has opened its freshly renovated seaside access gate this week and the recent renovations will be a huge bonus for members, their guests and visitors to the region.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club CEO Julie Strudwick said the new café would be open to the public from 5.30am today to welcome beach goers and their dogs and anyone wanting to sit back, relax and enjoy the amazing ambience across Keppel Bay.

"Nowhere else in town can the public walk from the beach straight into a café with puppy and toddler in tow and enjoy a foreshore snack,” Ms Strudwick said.

Neil and Stephanie enjoy brekky at the Beach Club Cafe.

"The position is perfect across from popular tourist attractions the lagoon, Appleton Park and the esplanade and its iconic views boast something for everyone.

"The café is an exciting new chapter for the club with a heavy focus on bringing sailing to the community in a more casual and fun way.

"There are so many ways to get involved with sailing,” Ms Strudwick said. "And let's face it, we live in the perfect environment to be spending time in such a pleasurable way.”

Ms Strudwick said the Clubhouse weekend Boats and Breakfast events, which introduced people to sailing, had been a long time coming, with many people wanting a quick view into the sport of sailing.

Julie and Katie greet guests at the cafe.

"The café preparations have also provided another opportunity for us to employ local tradies and artists and help support the local economy,” she said.

"We are thrilled to be opening our beach front café and are excited at what's to come.

"Our focus for now is more community based events with a focus on being eco, dog and family friendly.”

The grand opening today features popular children's soft play fun Cheeky Monkeys, along with free juice, Milo or babycino and cupcakes for the children.

The Beach Club café will be open daily from 5.30am - 3.30pm, with vegetarian and vegan options.

The café is fully licensed and function bookings are available for your special occasions.