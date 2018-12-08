Beach carols, Markets on Quay cancelled due to wet weather
TODAY
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
9am:CANCELLED: Get Ready, Get Resilient - HUB Open Day. A new event date will be announced in the near future.
READ HERE: Coast events cancelled ahead of wet weekend
9am:Santa Photos. Stockland Rockhampton.
2.30pm:Maggie Moo Music Christmas Party. The Crazy Joker, Bolsover St Rockhampton.
4pm:Rockhampton Speedway. Cost: Adults $25.
5pm:Morgan Street Christmas Magic. Morgan St, Mount Morgan CBD.
This event will combine market stalls, Christmas tree display, Santa Claus and live entertainment with the magic of Christmas.
Free event.
5pm:Dawn Live at the Clubhouse. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.
5pm:Access Recreation Christmas Concert. Bauhinia House Rockhampton.
6.30pm:Summer Tour 2018: Yeppoon. Queen St Community Hall.
6.30pm:Bad Boy Mowdown Bull Ride Round Six. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.
7pm:2018 Christmas Musical "Detective Parker”. Cathedral of Praise Church, 276 Carlton St Church Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
8am:CANCELLED: Markets on Quay Christmas Event. Pop up market stalls, food, drinks, coffee, ice cream, plenty of stalls, jumping castle, face painting, train rides, merry go rounds, Santa visiting at 9am, free bags on entry.
Located at 375 Quay St, Rockhampton (next to the boat ramp).
Postponed for a later date.
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. A variety of stalls, local fresh fruit and vegies, and good range of organic fruit and exotic fruits, locally made cakes and biscuits, chutneys and preserves, jewellery, bric-a-brac, ladies and children's fashions, collectable coins and notes, plants, timber craft plus more.
8am:Santa Photos. Stockland Rockhampton.
10am:CANCELLED: Carols by the Beach. This event has been postponed and will now be held on Friday, December 14. Fabulous program of Christmas spirit, family fun entertainment, rides, market stalls, water play in the Keppel Kraken.
Hosted at the Yeppoon Beachfront.
10.30am:Santa visits Keppel Bay Plaza. James St, Yeppoon.
12.30pm:Summer Long Lunch. Vue Wine Bar & Restaurant, Yeppoon.
1pm:December - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.
2pm:Christmas Country Hoedown. Athelstane Bowls Club, Ward St, Rockhampton.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Aristokatz. Beach Club Cafe, Yeppoon.
5.30pm:Combined Churches Carols Night. St Andrew's Anglican Church. Barry St, Gracemere.
7pm:2018 Christmas Musical "Detective Parker”. Cathedral of Praise Church, 276 Carlton St Church Rockhampton.