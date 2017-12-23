Beach Christmas looks good as temps rise

DESPITE a possible shower today, this Christmas is set to be a sweltering, sunny day for Central Queenslanders.

According to Bureau of Meteorology Technical Officer Craig Hall, the festive day will be a "nice and warm one" for Rockhampton with temperatures reaching a maximum of 35 degrees, with a minimum of 22 degrees.

"We're going to have light winds in the morning, coming north-easterly at 20 knots in the afternoon and evening," Mr Hall said.

Yesterday was predicted by the BoM to be partly cloudy, reaching a high of 32 degrees with a slight chance of a shower at "only about 20 per cent".

Rockhampton and Yeppoon are in for a hot and dry Christmas. Weather Zone

For today, it will be 23 degrees up to 32 degrees with a possible shower again at "20 to 40 per cent".

The heat will be dialled up on Christmas Eve with temps hitting 34 degrees from a minimum of 22 degrees.

The day will be a lead-up to the dry Christmas Day, with zero chance of rain.

In Yeppoon yesterday, it was predicted to be partly cloudy at 20 degrees.

"Just the slight chance of a shower and even slighter chance of thunderstorms in the south-western parts, south-west of Yeppoon but again nothing in the town of Yeppoon," Mr Hall said.

Today, Yeppoon will have a minimum of 24 degrees and a maximum of 29.

There will be a medium chance of showers in the morning and "virtually zero else for the rest of the day... only zero to one millimetre."

Christmas Eve (tomorrow) will be mostly sunny with temps at a minimum of 24 degrees and a maximum of 30 degrees.

Christmas Day (Monday) will be "fine and sunny" with a minimum of 24 and a maximum of 31.

There will be no chance of rain.