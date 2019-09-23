Beach Day Out at Emu Park: photo gallery

Emu Park’s Bell Park was the place to be on Friday as thousands of community members attended the annual Beach Day Out event as part of Disability Action Week.

Mayor Bill Ludwig, Councillor Jan Kelly and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga joined the free family fun day which aims to provide an accessible, inclusive and fun day at the beach for everyone, including those with a disability, who may ordinarily have difficulties in accessing such an event.

This year’s programme featured over 50 stallholders, a petting zoo, plenty of arts and crafts activities, beach games, and water wheelchairs, with a full stage programme of entertainment including local band Silky Fuzz as the headline performance.