Bucasia beach.
Bucasia beach. Contributed
Man stuck on a shark net buoy

Caitlan Charles
8th May 2019 12:00 PM | Updated: 12:21 PM
UPDATE: THE MALE who was stuck on a shark net bouy off the coast of Bucasia Beach is now on the shore. 

 It is understood the man has a motorised kayak. 

Earlier reports suggested the person stuck was a child.

EARLIER: A CHILD is stuck on a shark net buoy off Mackay's coastline.

The child is stuck off Bucasia Beach in the ocean between Bucasia and Shoal Point, just north of the old Bucasia swimming enclosure.

It is currently high tide and emergency services are on their way to the beach.

 

The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation.
The Bucasia Beach swimming enclosure is not listed as an option in Mackay Regional Council's safe swimming community consulation. Melanie Plane
