Beach-front Cap Coast holiday park joins national franchise

BIG PLANS: Discovery Parks- Coolwaters Yeppoon site on 60ha of land with water-slide, accommodation and dining all on the beach-front.

A HOLIDAY hot-spot on the Capricorn Coast have joined the portfolio of popular family holiday choice, Discovery Parks, as it aims to expand it's footprint into the most desirable places in Australia.

Coolwaters Holiday Village at Yeppoon joined the sixty-three park company in July and CEO Grant Wilckens said he was enthusiastic about adding another park in Central Queensland.

"Yeppoon is our sixth park in the region and grows our commitment to the family tourism and leisure sector,” Mr Wilckens said.

"The park complements the existing range beautifully and the location is just stunning.”

Discovery Parks- Coolwaters Yeppoon is set on 60ha of pristine land with villas, lodges and sites for unique beach-front accommodation just a forty minute drive from Rockhampton.

Mr Wilckens said it was an iconic addition to the Discovery Parks portfolio.

"We continue to grow from strength to strength and this further cements the company's commitment to customer focused experiences, local communities and the tourism industry,” he said.

Mr Wilckens said the Yeppoon park was a fantastic inclusion to the Discovery Parks' family and was proud to announce the property manager, Paul Ewan, would stay on as park manager.

"The park is a destination in its own right with 'in-house' attractions that include a five-slide waterpark, large resort pool, bouncing pillows, tennis court, BMX track, walking trails and direct waterfront access to the Causeway Lake which is perfect for boating, fishing and water sports,” he said.

Discovery Parks CMO, Dana Ronan, said she expected the new park to become the accommodation of choice for families, school groups and nomads who chose to holiday in the region.

"Regional families are attracted to the location for its offering - a classic Aussie beach holiday,” Ms Ronan said.

"Our goal is to welcome back those who already know its charms, increase visitor numbers through a range of marketing initiatives and position Discovery Parks - Coolwaters, Yeppoon as the park of choice in the region.”