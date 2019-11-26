Beach front home sells for over $500k

TWO properties on the Capricorn Coast were snapped up in sales last Tuesday, with one beach-front property selling for over half a million dollars.

The property at 86 Larnach St, Zilzie, sold for $586,000 through SeaChange Realty.

The four-bedroom home has views of the beach from the deck - only 200m away from the house.

The “pavilion-style” house also has three bathrooms and large patio doors that can be pulled back to allow plenty of space for entertaining and invite in the cool ocean breeze on a hot summer day.

There are solar panels fitted, as well as designer tap ware and a “dream kitchen” featuring a range hood cooktop.

The kitchen also features a two drawer dishwasher, up market sink, and microwave built into the island counter, as well as a large pantry, all with granite counter tops.

The spacious bedrooms have fully tiled wet areas, and the main bedroom has an ensuite and walk-in robe.

Downstairs there is a self-contained villa with its own property entrance, deck and courtyard.

There is also an alfresco area containing a spa and outside shower.

Two 10,000 litre rain water tanks supply filtered water to the house and town supply to the garden which is fully irrigated.

The landscaped gardens are abundant with low-maintenance tropical plants.

Another sale on the coast was 43 Forrester Way, Yeppoon, which went for $149k last Tuesday.

The 1455m2 block of land is sitated in a “natural bush setting”, with a creek bed in the middle of the block.

Frontage to a bicycle walking track takes you to Yeppoon Central Shopping Centre.

