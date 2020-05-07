Beach infringements on the rise as motorists ignore the rules

RELAXED coronavirus restrictions have seen more people taking to the beach and Yeppoon Police are reminding everyone to obey the road rules after having to issue multiple infringements for offences.

Senior Sergeant Erin Shawcross said motorists needed to be reminded the same road rules applied to our beaches and vehicles not doing the right thing would be penalised.

“Due to the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions, many Capricorn Coast beaches have seen dramatic increases in visitor numbers none more so than Farnborough Beach,” Snr Sgt Shawcross said.

“Yeppoon Police have increased beach patrols after several complaints were received about motorists not obeying simple road rules.

“Police have detected multiple offences including exceeding speed limits, driving while unlicensed, driving unregistered vehicles and motorbikes and travelling in the rear of ute trays.

“Equally of concern is several further infringements issued to motorists for hooning and performing doughnuts in the sand and dune areas.”

Multiple infringement notices have been issued to drivers on Farnborough Beach after coronavirus restrictions were lightened.

Snr Sgt Shawcross said this form of driving behaviour was dangerous not only to those in the offending vehicle, but to all other members of the community enjoying the area.

“It is common for families to picnic in the dune areas and on the beaches and this behaviour is simply not acceptable.

“The area is clearly signposted so if you do decide to take a drive up the beach, please do the right thing for everyone’s wellbeing.”

When vehicles enter Farnborough beach at Bangalee the speed limit is 30km/h.

The limit remains at 30km/h up until the northern most residential property at Bangalee, at this point the speed limit increases to 50km/h.

The remainder of the beach is limited to 50km/h.

Police are urging motorists to ensure they obey all road rules when driving on the beach.

This includes driving to the speed limit, wearing seat belts and not to drink and drive.

Drivers are also asked to be respectful to other motorists.

Police will continue to conduct high visibility patrols of the Capricorn Coast beaches and enforce road rules when offences are detected.

For more information on road rules visit

https://www.qld.gov.au/transport/safety/rules/road

For tips about beach driving please visit

https://parks.des.qld.gov.au/experiences/fourwheeldriving/driving_at_the_coast.html