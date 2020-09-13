Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Naked man at Jimmys Beach, Hawks Nest, charged with sex offence
Crime

‘Beach nudie runner’ hit with sex charge

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
13th Sep 2020 9:44 AM

A man has been hit with drug and public indecency charges after an alleged broad daylight nudie-run along a beach in NSW's Hunter Region.

Police were called to Jimmys Beach at Hawks Nest, north of Port Stephens, at 10.45am on Saturday, after receiving numerous complaints of a naked man walking along the beach.

It's alleged the 51-year-old Killara man approached beach goers while he was not wearing clothes and "committed acts of indecency" in front of them.

When police arrived they say they gave the man a blanket before he was arrested and taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station.
The man's belongings were located on the beach and following.

Police will allege they included LSD, MDMA and Viagra.
The man was charged with wilful and obscene exposure in public place, carry out sexual act with another without consent, two counts of possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug and goods in personal custody suspected being stolen.
He was refused bail to appear before Newcastle Bail Court on Sunday.

Originally published as 'Beach nudie runner' hit with sex charge

More Stories

charge court crime editors picks nudie beach runner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Police pursuit linked to alleged attempted murder

        Premium Content UPDATE: Police pursuit linked to alleged attempted murder

        Crime Police believe today’s evasion incident is linked to the alleged attempted murder of another man at Rockhampton in May.

        Man suffers medical episode while pouring concrete

        Premium Content Man suffers medical episode while pouring concrete

        News He was airlifted to hospital by RACQ Capricorn Rescue.

        SMOKE WARNING: Planned burn to take place Monday

        Premium Content SMOKE WARNING: Planned burn to take place Monday

        Environment QPWS will be conducting planned burning within Mount Maurice State Forest.

        Another power bill cut for Central Queenslanders

        Premium Content Another power bill cut for Central Queenslanders

        Money Central Queenslanders will see another $50 taken off their electricity bills from...