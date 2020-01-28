Beach party hailed success

WITH activities on Yeppoon’s Main Beach and Main Stage on the foreshore, a short spurt of rain around lunchtime and some humid weather didn’t dampen the spirit of the hundreds of people who attended the 2020 Capricorn Coast Great Australian Day Beach Party to celebrate our national day.

Activities on the beach, on the main stage and at various venues across the Coast were well attended and enjoyed.

This year’s sand sculpting competition became a vehicle of thanks for many young participants using emergency services as their theme as a way of thanks to all those who helped to keep our community safe during the November bushfires.

Capricorn Coast Community Events (CCCE) chairman Mr Bill Ludwig said adverse weather forecasts and intermittent showers, which did see a reduction to our usual attendance numbers, there was still a great crowd throughout the day and into the evening.

“As always, a highlight of the day were the children sporting brightly painted face with Australia Day themes, the families and groups of friends who came out to have a great day and be part of the celebrations,” Mr Ludwig said.

“The enthusiasm was obvious with excellent participation throughout, especially when it came to Capricornian beach games, Capricorn Coast Mirror Sand Sculpture Competition, Morning Bulletin Bare Bottom Boat Regatta and other planned family fun activities.

“The day was certainly a credit to our hard working CCCE committee, generous sponsors who provided the funding, our media partners and the volunteers like our SES who put in a huge effort every year to make this ‘signature’ event for our region possible.

“What was particularly rewarding was the positive community feedback that despite the adverse weather conditions this year’s beach party celebration, in particular the fabulous talent line-up in stage program, was one of our best ever.

“The combined effort commitment from those involved along with the outstanding crowd participation is a true reflection of the community spirit that Australia Day engenders and brings out in us all as we come together to celebrate our national day in true-blue aussie style.”

Go to www.themorningbulletin.com.au/photos/yeppoon-australia-day-2020/88373/#/0 for a full gallery of photos from the day.