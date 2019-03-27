Beach teams go head to head in hotly contested games

FINISH LINE: Yeppoon Seagals' Tamika Upton was awarded Player of the Game for her great efforts at the Battle of the Beaches match on Saturday.

FINISH LINE: Yeppoon Seagals' Tamika Upton was awarded Player of the Game for her great efforts at the Battle of the Beaches match on Saturday. Leanne Booth

RUGBY LEAGUE: FOUR great games of rugby league were played at Webb Park on Saturday afternoon.

The first kicked off at 2pm with the Seagals taking on Emu Parks women's team, who recently won the Rocky Nines Carnival.

The table was turned upside down this time, with the Seagals running out convincing winners 32-0.

Pacific Hotel Player of the Game Tamika Upton was outstanding as usual, running passing and kicking.

Jarred Owen with Players Player Wade Fickling. Leanne Booth

Some other great efforts by players were Meg Neven and supported by Sharni Upton and Shae Minto.

The girls have shown they are definitely improving each week, well done.

The U20s were a little unlucky going down 20-24 in tough contest, not bad for their first game.

The Pacific Hotel man of the match Patty Busby had a great game in attack and defence, Players Player Cahlen Comiskey put in a great performance in his first game for the Gullies.

Well done boys lets get to training and really enjoy our footy this year.

Yeppoon Seagulls Meg Neven and Shae Minto. Minto was awarded the Player of the Game at the Battle of the Beaches on Saturday. Leanne Booth

Reserve Grade was a hotly contested game with Seagulls winning 22-14.

The Pacific Hotel man of the match Kody Morrison played his first game for Yeppoon, and coach Neil Beckett, obviously making a great first impression.

Some other great efforts by Jacob Close and Dan Crosby helped the boys to a great win.

The main game was set up to be the Battle of The Day, but the Seagulls come out of the gates way too fast for the Emus, leading 10-0 after as many minutes.

Emu Park found a bit in the next quarter but the tide turned later in the game, with the Gullies end up convincing winners 48-12.

Yeppoon Seagulls' Sam Stibbards runs with the pool. Leanne Booth

The Pacific Hotel Man of the Match Jace O'Neill was outstanding as usual scoring three tries and very solid in defence.

He was closely followed by Players' Player Wade Fickling.

He showed everyone he has put a great effort in the off season to cement his spot as one of the promising up coming front rowers.

Some others who impressed were Dean Blackman, Will Neven and Jarrod Owen.

Great to see Maurie Webb at the game as well.

Thanks Maurie.

Weekend game

Seagulls are at home again this Saturday

Seagals women take on Woorabinda and the boys will take on Biloela.

Games start 2pm. Gates open 1pm.