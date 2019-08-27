Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A whale is beached on Fraser Island
A whale is beached on Fraser Island Fifty Shades of Fraser Island
News

BEACHED: Scramble to save baby whale off Coast

Blake Antrobus
by
27th Aug 2019 1:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ENVIRONMENT officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on Fraser Island.

The baby whale was found washed up at Dundubara, on the Island's east side, about 12.30pm today.

Residents and officers from the Department of Environment and Science are currently attempting to save the whale.

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fraser Island residents and environment officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on the Island's east side.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Fraser Island residents and environment officers are racing against time to save a whale beached on the Island's east side. Fifty Shades of Fraser Island

According to a post on the Facebook group Fifty Shades of Fraser Island, the whale is "still alive but exhausted".

The department was contacted for comment.

beached whale department of environment and science editors picks fcwhales fraser coast fraser island queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    We're All In This Together: see the Pub Rock videos here

    premium_icon We're All In This Together: see the Pub Rock videos here

    Entertainment Who sang it better: the men’s or women’s chorus?

    WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    premium_icon WILD ANIMAL CULL? Four weeks to find solution to deer hazard

    News Trap, gates, remote technology among options to tackle Rocky issue

    UPDATE: Police hunt young bandits after knife-point robbery

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police hunt young bandits after knife-point robbery

    News Two men still on the run after brazen raid at Rocky service station

    'It's time to call this what it is' CEO at wit's end

    premium_icon 'It's time to call this what it is' CEO at wit's end

    News Report claims more people will die unless government intervenes