Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mooloolaba Beach is one of several Coast beaches that have closed due to the storms.
Mooloolaba Beach is one of several Coast beaches that have closed due to the storms. John McCutcheon
News

Beaches close due to wild weather

Ashley Carter
by
4th Dec 2018 2:23 PM

AS THE Sunshine Coast braces for a week of wet weather, several beaches have closed due to rough conditions.

The Coast is expected to receive up to 30mm of rain today, and 20mm tomorrow, as Tropical Cyclone Owen edges closer to the Queensland coast.

Surf Life Saving Queensland has warned the following beaches are closed until further notice:

- Alex Heads

- Buddina

- Bulcock Beach

- Coolum North

- Dicky Beach

- Discovery Beach

- Kings Beach

- Marcoola Beach

- Mooloolaba Beach

- Mooloolaba Spit

- Mudjimba Beach

- TwinWaters

Lifeguards are warning residents to stay off the beach and out of the water.

beach closures editors picks surf life saving queensland weather
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Rockhampton slammed with torrential rain, hail and wind

    Rockhampton slammed with torrential rain, hail and wind

    Weather 3.45PM: Reports of hail stones the size of gold balls on Northside

    • 4th Dec 2018 3:47 PM
    Police indicate tip-off led to major airport drug bust

    premium_icon Police indicate tip-off led to major airport drug bust

    News No bail for man found with $75,000 of ice at Rocky Airport

    UPDATE: Tropical Cyclone Owen downgraded

    UPDATE: Tropical Cyclone Owen downgraded

    Breaking 2.15PM: Ex-Tropical Cyclone Owen tracking towards Queensland coast

    Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    premium_icon Australia's biggest wind farm gets green light in CQ

    Environment Construction to start next year 150kms from Rockhampton

    Local Partners