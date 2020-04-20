Menu
Gold Coast council workers remove the barricades at Surfer Paradise, opening the beaches after the coronavirus caused closure of beaches. Picture: Tertius Pickard
News

Beaches reopen on Coast after shutdown

by Andrew Potts
20th Apr 2020 3:13 PM
THREE Gold Coast beaches have been reopened to the public.

Surfers Paradise, Coolangatta and part of the Spit have been reopened to the public after being closed for more than two weeks. Although there are some restrictions on The Spit.

Beachside carparks will remain closed to discourage out of towners from coming to the city.

Mayor Tom Tate said it was a good step towards restoring normality.

"Gold Coasters are doing the right thing and social distancing," he said.

"So well done Gold Coasters.

"Red and yellow flags will remain down across all beaches, however our lifeguards will continue to conduct general surveillance."

"I encourage people to continue to exercise in their own neighbourhoods as much as possible."

The Spit is closed from Lifeguard Tower 42 Adjacent to Seaworld north to the Rock Wall adjacent to Tower 46.

 

Gold Coast council workers remove the barricades at Surfer Paradise, opening the beaches after the coronavirus caused closure of beaches. Picture: Tertius Pickard
