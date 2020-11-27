Beachfront home sells for $1.12 million

SOLD: 13 Livingstone Lane, Cooee Bay, sold at auction on November 14 for $1.12 million. Picture: Contributed

SOLD: 13 Livingstone Lane, Cooee Bay, sold at auction on November 14 for $1.12 million. Picture: Contributed

A BEACHFRONT property on the Capricorn Coast has sold for more than $1 million at auction.

13 Livingstone Ln, Cooee Bay, sold at auction on November 14 for $1.12 million.

RMW Property Agents Principal Rory Wex said about 30 groups of people showed up at the auction, with five bidders taking part.

Mr Wex described the bidding as “spirited” with two people “really going at it”.

It eventually sold under the hammer to a Rockhampton family for $1.12 million, which is a 19 per cent increase on what it sold for two years ago at $910,000.

RMW Property Agents Principal Rory Wex. Picture: Contributed

He said the new owners had a business in Rockhampton and were looking for a property at the beach to renovate and eventually move into for retirement.

The north-facing beach house offers uninterrupted ocean views that can be enjoyed all year-round from the entertainers’ deck.

It has three bedrooms, one bathroom and direct access to the beach.

It is also just minutes to the Cedar Park Shopping Complex, local fish and chip shop, cafe as well as a short drive to Yeppoon CBD and Yeppoon Main Beachfront Esplanade.

Mr Wex said the property was very popular, with more than 60 groups of people booking an inspection before auction.

“You don’t see beachfront properties turn over that quickly,” he said.

“They are in high demand. We have buyers who are waiting for beachfront properties to come on the market.”

He said this highlighted the increased activity in the market and the increased activity in beachfront properties.

“Cooee Bay is seeing just over a 10 per cent increase in the last two years, given the recent sales throughout the suburb,” he said.

“I think it was always bound to happen, given its proximity to Yeppoon, beaches, and it’s many character homes.

“People like the difference in the properties and the vision they can see for those properties by renovating them and doing them up.”

MORE STORIES:

Sales stampede: Property market booms as southerners move in

Top end Rocky home sells for whopping $835,000

Yeppoon home with incredible views snapped up for $970K