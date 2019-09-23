Beachgoers told not to swim near sewage leak

YEPPOON beachgoers have been asked not to swim in an area which could be contaminated as a result of a sewage leak.

On Monday morning Livingstone Shire Council advised people to swim north of the Surf Life Saving Club at Yeppoon's Main Beach as a precautionary measure following the failure of a pipe at a pump station in Yeppoon.

"As a result of the leak, the discharge may potentially find its way along Ross Creek and into the ocean," a council spokesperson said.

"Crews have stabilised the leak overnight and are on site minimising discharge to the marine environment today (Monday)."

The sewage leak was identified on Sunday, about 4pm.

Signage has been erected along the Yeppoon foreshore area, Ross Creek and Merv Anderson Park to inform residents of the leakage.

The council encourages residents to avoid entering the water in these areas until the leak has been rectified.

The council is also asking residents to take shorter showers and avoid any unnecessary use of washing machines on Monday to assist in reducing the production of waste water collected through sewage pipelines.

The council encourages the community to contact it when water quality issues arise in Livingstone so that timely investigations can be undertaken.