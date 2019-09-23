Menu
A sewage leak has prompted a warning for Yeppoon beachgoers.
News

Beachgoers warned not to swim near sewage leak

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
23rd Sep 2019 1:55 PM

YEPPOON beachgoers have been asked not to swim in an area which could be contaminated as a result of a sewage leak.

On Monday morning Livingstone Shire Council advised people to swim north of the Surf Life Saving Club at Yeppoon’s Main Beach as a precautionary measure following the failure of a pipe at a pump station in Yeppoon.

“As a result of the leak, the discharge may potentially find its way along Ross Creek and into the ocean,” a council spokesperson said.

Crews stabilised the leak overnight and were on site minimising discharge to the marine environment yesterday.

The sewage leak was identified on Sunday, about 4pm.

Signage has been erected along the Yeppoon foreshore area, Ross Creek and Merv Anderson Park to inform residents of the leakage.

The council encourages residents to avoid entering the water in these areas until the leak has been rectified.

The council is also asking residents to take shorter showers.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

