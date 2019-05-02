Beachside home offers stunning ocean views

STUNNING VIEWS: With the beach sand right at your doorstep, 12 Kennedy St offers picturesque views like no other.

REACH out and touch the ocean in this tropical getaway, with beach sands right at your doorstep.

12 Kennedy St, Zilzie, is featured this week as The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

Built by a local builder 15 years ago, the home features three spacious bedrooms and a large study, which can be made into a fourth bedroom if needed, as well as two bathrooms.

The main bedroom has picturesque views of the horizon. There is also an enclosed patio the length of the kitchen/dining area, to ensure those stunning views are appreciated all year round.

The home is tiled throughout with two-vehicle garage, air conditioning, ceiling fans and plenty of shelving, storage nooks and display cabinetry.

Surrounded by a solid block fence to ensure privacy and security, however, positioned on a rise so the views remain untouched.

Located on a 700sq m block, the yards are easily maintained with a front and rear yard, wrap around path and a side gate for easy beachside access.

Representing the beachside home is Professionals Emu Park principal Kevin Doolan.

Mr Doolan said what sets the home apart from the rest was its prime location.

"The biggest selling point of the home is you have absolute beach frontage and access to a boat ramp nearby,” he said.

"You basically open your back door and you are in the water.

"It's also in walking distance to other beaches in the area.

"It is a very well-constructed home in a very good position and on a quiet street.”

Mr Doolan said the home, which is listed for $925,000, has attracted quite a number of buyers over the past couple of weeks.

"We have been doing open houses and they haven't been too bad, I have had about 14 couples come through to look at the home,” he said.

"The vendor has just reduced the price, It was listed for more than $1 million, so it is probably in a good price range now and we will hopefully find a buyer.”

He said the top end of the market has been pretty quiet, but is starting to make a comeback.

"There are quite a few house houses that have recently sold for over $1 million in the last six-eight months - a year ago it was very quiet in the top end of the market here,” he said.

"A house sold on Sandy Point the other day for about $700,000 - that settles tomorrow. It was on the market for about 90 days.

"We are finding there are a lot of enquiries at the moment for the top end of the market and there are a lot of people coming from out west and down south,” he said.

"It is definitely making a comeback.”

Mr Doolan said interested buyers need to get in fast, as he is expecting a sale any day now.

"To buy a block of land in that location you are probably paying $400,000-$500,000,” he said.

"You have got an established home there which is a good, big family home.”

If you are interested in the home contact Kevin Doolan on 0408192883 and book an inspection today.

Open home for the beachside property is Saturday, May 4, from 2-2.30pm.