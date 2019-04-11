Beachside property with a price tag under $600,000

SOMETHING DIFFERENT: The home has been designed to capture the sea breezes and light.

THIS home at 11 Reef St, Zilzie, is just a hop, skip and jump from beautiful beaches.

The spacious property is featured as The Morning Bulletin Real Estate Guide's House of the Week.

From the moment you walk in the door, you will feel a sense of openness and cool.

The home has been designed to be by the beach with a light and airy layout; allowing for the cool breezes.

At the front door you are greeted with wooden entryway that leads to the front patio.

The ceilings have been vaulted to allow for extra light to filter through the upper level and there is timber and tiled flooring throughout.

A main feature of the home's decor and layout is the wide internal staircase that includes storage underneath.

There is an open-plan lounge room accompanied with an inviting kitchen.

The kitchen boasts an enormous island bench alongside plenty of storage and quality appliances.

You can also be the envy of all your guests with a butler's pantry.

As for the bedrooms they all have built-in robes, ceiling fans and split-system air-conditioning.

The main bathroom has modern and stylish touches with a warm colour palette.

For convenience, there is a separate toilet and powder room.

The separate laundry has ample storage and access through a side door.

The main bedroom has a rear balcony along with an ensuite kitted with a large shower zone.

There is also a rear deck that has been fully screened and includes a modern kitchenette which is the perfect space to entertain guests.

There is also a front balcony to take in the sea views.

Outside, the list of incredible features just keep growing, from the solar hot water system and 10 solar panels on the roof to the fruit trees planted in the yard.

There is also an open carport, rain water tank and garden shed.

This is all secured in a 700sqm fenced yard with a security system.

The property is also on the local bus service route.

Most of all, the home is also just metres from the beach.

The location is what makes it a good and sought after buy, Emu Park Real Estate's Tanya Edwards said.

The property has been on the market for three weeks now and has gained a bit of interest so far.

It will host its second open home this weekend.

The fact that it is different from a low-set four-bedroom brick estate home is bringing the attraction, Ms Edwards said.

The home would suit a family as well as a professional couple.

Ms Edwards also noted it is listed at a good price, given the fact it's across the road from the beach.

To see this house, property listings and this weekend's open homes and more, check out The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate Guide in Saturday's paper or on the Bulletin's website.