Messy break-up: Man stalked ex-girlfriend with GPS tracker

A FITTER from Beaconsfield who used GPS trackers attached to a company car to keep track of his former partner in the midst of a messy break-up has been convicted of stalking.

Kane Alexander Plumb traced his now ex-partner to a residence using one of the devices and threatened to hurt a man she had been visiting, a court was told.

The 33-year-old's behaviour was blasted as "disgraceful in every respect" by Magistrate Mark Nolan in Mackay Magistrates Court on June 13.

Plumb pleaded guilty to unlawful stalking, a domestic violence offence, which occurred between March 18 to 30 this year.

Mr Nolan gave a scathing assessment of Plumb's actions and spoke of the "terror this would have caused the victim".

"This is a very serious offence ... placing a GPS tracker on the vehicle that your former partner was using then using the information that you received," he said.

"You then followed her to a different location on one occasion, called her as you were parked outside the place, telling her that you know she's in there and she's in there with another person, threatened violence against that other person. As I said, it's a very serious offence.

"I just want to make the observation that ... quite apart from the terror that this would have caused the victim when she realised that her every move was subject to your knowledge - and that would a horrible thing for any person to feel - it also opens up the possibility that people then react poorly to that sort of information, and otherwise innocent parties become involved and commit criminal offences by reacting or overreacting to the knowledge that they've been followed, or others associated with them have been followed.

"Luckily for you on this occasion that wasn't the case."

Mr Nolan did note Plumb had not originally planned to use the GPS tracker to commit the offence.

Plumb's solicitor Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi, of Wallace & Wallace Lawyers, had told Mr Nolan the GPS device was not purchased to keep track of the victim.

Instead, Ms Adorni-Braccesi argued, it was originally used for workplace purposes, which the prosecution did not disagree with.

She described Plumb as "remorseful and embarrassed" and said he had been upset the victim had taken the company car.

Ms Adorni-Braccesi, who handed up several character references, said Plumb's ex had since moved from Mackay and tensions between the former couple had eased.

There had been no further offending after charges were laid against Plumb, who had made attempts to obtain counselling.

Ultimately, Mr Nolan sentenced Plumb to serve two years probation, considering an early guilty plea and total lack of criminal record.