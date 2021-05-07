Beasley murder accused’s 13 bail breaches in 13 months

New COVID restrictions for Greater Sydney as state records new locally acquired case

A MAN charged with the murder of Gold Coast teenager Jack Beasley has been jailed for again breaching bail, but will be back in the community by next week.

The 20-year-old, who the Bulletin cannot name for legal reasons despite him being an adult, has breached bail 13 times since he was released from custody by the Supreme Court in March 2020, the Bulletin can reveal.

In the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, the man was jailed for 21 days for breaching curfew on April 30.

The offence also triggered a suspended sentence he was given days earlier in the Ipswich Magistrates Court for breaching bail.

But he will be released back into the community on parole on May 14 taking into account time served.

The man is one of five charged with the murder of Jack Beasley in Surfers Paradise on December 13, 2019.

Jack Beasley (right) with dad Brett. Picture: Facebook

If convicted of the murder charge the man's 21-day jail term for the bail breach would not be taken into account as time served.

The Bulletin has previously reported the man's growing list of bail breaches.

In February he was given 12-month probation for failing to report to police.

He came to the attention of authorities on that occasion after he was seen riding an electric scooter without a helmet in Brisbane CBD on February 2.

The scene of the Surfers Paradise stabbing. Picture: Channel 7

He initially gave officers a fake name. Police later charged him with breaching bail for failing to report between January and February.

In November 2020 he was brought before the court and fined after breaching bail on six occasions.

The man came to the attention of police after trying to sneak into Queensland from New South Wales, a COVID hotspot at the time.

The accused's murder charge was cloaked by the Children's Court in March during a committal hearing, despite him being an adult.

Brett Beasley and Belinda Beasley at home talking about how they are coping one year on from their son Jack Beasely's stabbing death in Surfers Paradise..Picture Glenn Hampson

Four of the man's co-accused were juveniles the night Jack Beasley was stabbed.

The Bulletin had applied to be granted access to proceedings, but was denied.

The Beasley family did initially apply to attend but later withdrew their application.

The teenagers will face trial for murder and acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm in the coming months.

Following the man's February bail breach, and subsequent release back into the community, Jack's father Brett Beasley, said it was another "kick in the guts for our family".

"How many times has this got to happen?" Mr Beasley told the Bulletin.

Originally published as Beasley murder accused's 13 bail breaches in 13 months