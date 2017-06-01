Beast of a ride locked in for show as dispute resolved

RIDING ON: Rockhampton Show-goers enjoy the spinning Coaster ride at the 2016 show.

WHAT WE KNOW:

The Rockhampton Show Society and the Showmen's Guild of Australasia have reached an agreement over rides at the event

Rides and showbags have been confirmed for the Rockhampton Show

Latest development in an ongoing dispute between the two parties, detailed here

THE BEAST, a $2.5 million mega-ride, is locked in for the Rockhampton Show, with organisers and ride operators reaching an agreement this morning.

A dispute between the Rockhampton Show Society and the Showmen's Guild of Australasia had threatened to remove rides from the annual event, which attracts thousands from the region.

The dispute over re-zoning of sideshow alley areas arose from safety and practical concerns around the placement of the wood chop competition area.

EARLIER: Rogue operators plan rival Rocky event

The guild claimed the society had breached a Memorandum of Understanding in rearranging the layout.

After ongoing negotiations, the Show Society this morning issued a press release stating the show would go ahead as planned.

TICKET TO RIDE: The Beast, pictured at the Gympie Show, was part of $18 million worth of rides set to come to Rockhampton. A dispute between organisers and ride operators has left uncertainty over which rides will be at the event. Contributed

Show Society CEO Julie Collins said it was now "business as usual” as the final two weeks of preparation get underway.

"We want to reassure the people of Rockhampton that both the Showmen's Guild and the Agricultural Show Society are 100% committed to ensuring we put on the biggest and best show every year,” she said.

"When we deal with logistics of this size, combined with the heritage, history and high expectations, there is always going to be problems which arise which must be resolved by stakeholders for the bigger cause of putting smiles on the faces of all show goers and those providing the entertainment, exhibits and events.”

Last night, speculation was rife on social media that a group of rogue show-ride operators were attempting to set up a rival event at Callaghan Park with a Facebook page advertising a 'Rocky Round Up'.

Guild president Luke Hennessy said any members involved in the rival event would now, according to the organisation's by-laws, need to support the Rockhampton Show.

"We're united and working with the show society to make it the best possible event it can be,” he said.

"We hope that the organisers of the other event will put added efforts into supporting the Rockhampton Show.”