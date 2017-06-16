26°
Beasts killed by arrows, bullets on Livingstone property

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 16th Jun 2017 9:21 AM
File photo of cattle.
File photo of cattle. Paula Heelan

TWO beasts were illegally killed at a Livingstone Shire property this week.

Police said the owner of the cow and weaner killed on a Lake Mary property had heard gunshots prior to finding the cattle dead on Wednesday afternoon.

On further investigating, the owner has discovered that the cow and possibly the weaner, were wounded first by arrows and then shot and killed by a firearm.

Police are appealing for public assistance to help identify the people responsible for the unlawful wounding and subsequent killing of a cow and weaner.

Police are asking for anyone in the Lake Mary area or the Hedlow area who may have heard gun shots or observed suspicious vehicles or activity in the area to report the event to Rockhampton MOCS - Rural on 49 323 684 or alternatively to Crime stoppers.

Topics:  archery cattle firearm lake mary

