Beat the rush: Get in an apply now!

AS ROCKHAMPTON residents continue rushing to ­collect cash for their recyclable materials, expressions of ­interest are being sought for the Central Rockhampton Container Refund Point.

Looking to hear from­ ­individuals, community groups and businesses eager to make a splash, the Container ­Exchange is keen to find those interested in operating a ­container refund point (CRP) in Rockhampton.

COEX is a not-for-profit service that delivers the ­Containers for Changescheme in Queensland, encouraging the uptake of recycling containers across the state, by customers returning their eligible beverage containers at a CRP for 10 cents per eligible container.

The successful CRP will service many parts of the city including Allenstown, Berserker, Depot Hill, Koongal, Park Avenue, Pink Lily, Port Curtis, Rockhampton City, The Common, The Range, Wandal and West Rockhampton.

All the while, this service will provide residents with greater access to the scheme.

COEX’s chief executive officer Ken Noye recognised the success of the scheme to date, and the importance of building upon this success by continuing to provide Queenslanders with greater accessibility to the scheme.

“In over 18-months more than 1.76 billion containers have been returned through the scheme, which suggests Queenslanders want to do good,” Mr Noye said.

“By returning containers through the scheme, the ­material is processed and sold to approved recyclers, who in turn re-manufacture the ­material into other products.

If you would like to find out more information on how to submit an expression of interest, make sure to visit containerexchange.com.au/latest.