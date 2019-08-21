Beattie to step down from ARLC

Peter Beattie has told his fellow commission's he will vacant the chairmanship for Peter V'landys in February.

Beattie and the rest of the Australian Rugby League Commission met on Wednesday with Beattie tabling a discussion about his future.

The Daily Telegraph has learned Beattie told the rest of the ARLC he would happily vacate his title as chairman when he is up for re-election in February. He has strongly recommended Racing NSW boss V'landys to assume the role which is voted upon every year.

Beattie’s tenure has been calmer than his predecessor’s. Photo: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

Beattie's three-year period on the commission also expires in February however the former Queensland premier is yet to decide if he will remain as a commissioner. It is understood Beattie has strong support to remain in the role.

Beattie will spend the rest of his months in charge working on abolishing the three-year stand-down rule for club and state officials to join the commission as he continues to search for a replacement for Mark Coyne.

Beattie wants that rule changed by February's meeting and will push his case when he fronts a combined club chair and CEOs meeting next month.

Beattie told The Sunday Telegraph "my position is not important" as he hinted at standing down next year.

The commission also discussed the prospect of moving the 2021 and 2022 grand finals interstate while ANZ Stadium is redeveloped.

V'landys has long been touted for a role in the game. Photo: Mark Evans/Getty Images

The ARLC confirmed its hope to land between $20 to $25 million for keeping the matches in Sydney. The compensation is for playing two grand finals plus Origin matches at either the SCG or the new SFS which are much smaller venues than ANZ Stadium.

They will be pushing the NSW government for a quick response if not they will pursue playing the game in either Brisbane or Melbourne,