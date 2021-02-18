‘Beautiful best friend’ taken by intruder

Police believe a beloved pet dog who vanished from a home was stolen by an intruder in the middle of the night.

A beloved pet dog who vanished from inside a home in Melbourne's southeast is suspected to have been stolen by an intruder, police say.

The golden retriever named Peggy is believed to have been taken from a home in McComb Boulevard in Frankston South sometime between 10pm on February 16 and 6am on February 17.

Police said at the time Peggy vanished the house was secured and she had no way of exiting the home on her own.

"Officers do believe someone has entered the home during the night and made off with Peggy," a police spokeswoman said.

Her owner, Sherri Makepeace, has also taken to social media to try to find her beloved pet.

"My beautiful best friend got stolen from my house last night," she said.

Golden retriever Peggy is two-and-a-half years old.

Police believe she was stolen between 10pm on February 16 and 6am on February 17.

"Her name is Peggy and she has a brown and gold retro looking collar."

Police have released images of the golden retriever in the hope someone recognises her and can tell police where she is.

Peggy, aged two-and-a-half, has a thick blonde coat and was wearing a brown leather collar at the time.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

