A GoFundMe page has been created to support an Emerald family whose Park Ave home caught fire on Thursday afternoon, January 28.
Community

’Beautiful family’ loses everything in devastating fire

Kristen Booth
29th Jan 2021 11:00 AM
An Emerald family “lost everything” when their home was engulfed in flames on Thursday afternoon.

It is understood neighbours heard a loud explosion before discovering a car in a car port on fire in Park Avenue.

The fire spread quickly to the adjoining home and when Queensland Fire and Emergency Services arrived, crews worked to protect neighbouring properties.

All persons were able to get out of the house and were assessed by paramedics for smoke inhalation.

It is understood one person may have suffered superficial burns to their leg in the incident.

Family friend Jessica Downey has started a GoFundMe page to support the family in getting their lives “back to normal as soon as possible”.

“They are the most beautiful family you could ever meet and would always do anything to help anyone else,” Ms Downey wrote.

“They have a little daughter with an auto-immune disease and needs to be on medication but it was in the fridge so it’s also gone.

“Please help me to help them get their lives back to normal as soon as possible.”

The page has raised more than $1700 in three hours.

Ms Downey is also co-ordinating donations to assist the family, including household items, furniture, clothing and school uniforms for the three children.

  • Five-year-old girl – children’s size 6 (Emerald North State School)
  • 13-year-old boy – men’s size medium (Emerald State School)
  • 15-year-old boy – men’s size large to extra-large (Emerald State School)

Anyone interested in donating items should contact Ms Downey through Facebook or donate through the GoFundMe page.

Central Queensland News

