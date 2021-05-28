‘Beautiful soul’ Lauren Rafferty farewelled after suicide

A 12-year-old girl who took her own life on Mother’s Day has been laid to rest. She is one of three teens to have suicided in the area in the past month.

A 12-year-old girl who took her own life on Mother’s Day has been laid to rest. She is one of three teens to have suicided in the area in the past month.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Wagga Wagga chapel on Thursday to farewell a "sweet" young girl who tragically took her own life on Mother's Day - one of a spate of teen suicides in the region over the past month.

Lauren Rafferty, 12, took her own life on May 10 after a two-year struggle with depression and bullying.

Family and friends of the Kooringal High School student gathered at the Tree Chapel in Wagga Wagga Botanic Gardens on Thursday to farewell her - the same place where her body was tragically discovered.

Lauren Rafferty took her life on

Her mother Rachelle paid tribute to her young daughter, who she remembered as a "sweet, strong, kind, quick-witted, creative and beautiful soul" who struggled in an "increasingly cruel" world.

Ms Rafferty previously told The Daily Telegraph a lack of mental health support in the region contributed to her struggle.

"Since Lauren's death on Mother's Day, and subsequent thorough investigation, we now know how far the cumulative effect of systematic failure contributed," Ms Rafferty said.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at a Wagga Wagga chapel on Thursday to farewell Lauren. Picture: 9 News

Her mother is calling for more mental health support in the regions. Picture: 9 News

"Numerous attempts over the past two years were made to help Lauren. We had difficulty navigating and accessing mental health support for children, especially in reg­ional areas."

Her mother said her young daughter was bullied at school, but not much more than other young children.

"Lauren had a greater sadness than any of us could fathom, which spiralled and deepened," she said.

She believes there needs to be more mental health support for young people in the regions.

"It is our wish that the world could have more peace, kindness and generosity ­towards one another - starting with our own community. It's our res­ponsibility to improve the human race mentally and environmentally so that we all can shine instead of suffer," she said.

The tragedy came just one week before Rocky, an indigenous boy from Wagga Wagga, suicided on May 17.

He was remembered by his mother Bianca and grandmother Laura Lyons as an "outgoing, smart, respectful" young man.

Rocky Cavanagh, 14, from Wagga Wagga who took his own life.

The pair say that a lack of mental health support while he was living in and out of home care contributed to his suicide.

"The family believe that the lack of support and ­resources along with the ­rejections and failures played contributing factors to Rocky's suicide."

A third teenager, a girl aged 17 from Griffith, whose parents did not wish to be named, also took her life on May 20.

The suicide rate per 100,000 people in the Riverina is the seventh-highest in the state with 130 deaths in the five years to 2019, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data.

Local MP Helen Dalton said a youth suicide crisis has been gripping the region for several years, with five teenagers ending their lives in 2020.

"This is not an isolated ­incident. We are not doing OK, we have one of the highest rates of suicide of Australia," she said.

Adolescent psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg believes increasing the number of psychologists in ­regions, boosting the Medicare rebate and introducing direct referrals to psychologists would help kerb the crisis.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Lauren and Rocky's family with ­funeral expenses.

Originally published as 'Beautiful soul': Girl, 12, farewelled after shock suicide