‘Beauty after disaster’: CQ property surprise after fires

Hannah Johnston's family property has sprouted beautiful rain lilies after the devastating bushfires last year.

AFTER the devastating bushfires that tore through the Capricorn Coast late last year, a Bungundarra family has had a pleasant surprise – a field full of beautiful rain lilies, springing up from the blackened soil after the recent rainfall.

The property has been burnt since November 9, when the bushfires began, during which, the Johnston family was forced to leave their home for five days.

“We had Fire and Emergency on our door, (telling us) to leave immediately,” Hannah, 22, said.

“We evacuated quite quickly and had to drive while fires were on the road. Pretty freaky.

“All the bushland in our property was burnt, we lost a caravan and a shack/shed in the scrub.”

Hannah, who is living with her parents while studying to become an English and history teacher said the fires caused “a lot of anxiety”.

“While we were home we had to keep an eye of embers. One time when I was sleeping I woke up to the garden next to my room on fire,” she said.

After coming home, the damage appeared to have caused damage to the property’s gardens.

“We used to have a lot of wild life, like kingfishers, emus, bandicoots etc and since I’ve explored the bush I haven’t seen much evidence of wild life besides scraggly wallabies and a dingo,” Hannah said.

Where the family’s shack once stood, the lilies have sprouted.

Her father said someone may have planted a lily near the shack a long time ago.

“I used to play around there as a kid... around 10 years ago there were only a couple,” she said.

“They would always pop up during the rainy weather and that’s usually when I like to go for a walk.

“When I went for a walk the other day that was the first time I saw so many. It was sort of ethereal. Like a pixie hollow.”

The lilies only bloom for two to three days, so they have already begun to wilt, however, the pleasant surprise was enough to bring some cheer to the family.

“I was so happy to see them, because I felt really distraught about how barren the property looked when I went for a walk,” Hannah said.

“But after seeing new branches sprouting and a whole field of rain lilies, it definitely showed that beauty can emerge after a disaster.”