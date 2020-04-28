Beauty clinic inundated with bookings after reopening

WE’RE OPEN: Owner Kitty Wren and Erin Mole were excited to open the doors at Skin Deep Rejuvenation Clinic last Friday. Picture: Jann Houley

AFTER one month of sitting at home worrying about her business, Kitty Wren has finally been able to deliver some good news to her clients.

The part owner of Skin Deep Rejuvenation Clinic was forced to close her doors on March 26 due to the Queensland coronavirus lockdown laws.

The ban was lifted by the Health Minister Steven Miles last Wednesday and Mrs Wren told her clients on Facebook that the businesss was now legally able to provide remedial massage appointments.

Just one hour after that announcment Friday and Saturday were fully booked.

Mrs Wren said her business had been inundated with bookings, with this week fully booked as well.

She said she was ecstatic to be reopening her doors to the public.

“We were getting phone calls from clients asking when we were going to open,” she said.

“We have so many clients who require remedial massage. I have a lot of clients who have conditions where they get a lot of pain, as well as clients with lymphoedema.

“I started getting a little more proactive with our local politicians because there were people in other states who could do massages, but in Queensland we couldn’t. Hairdressers were open, but we couldn’t operate.

“When I got the phone call on Wednesday to say we could open, that was the most exciting news ever.

“While I am feeling a little overwhelmed, I am back working.”

Mrs Wren said it had been difficult to have the business closed for four weeks.

“Even though we have been promised money from the government, it’s still coming,” she said.

“We have had to find money to pay the staff until we get the money from the government.

“There is not one staff member I would like to lose. Keeping the girls here has been amazing.

“We had time to set up a website and the girls have been using that to sell our products.”

Mrs Wren has been in the beauty industry for 25 years, specialising in lymphoedema massage.

She said she got into the industry because she couldn’t afford to send her boys, who played football, to a masseuse “every day”.

“We bought Battery World in Musgrave St and it had room above it which was idle, so I thought I might as well do massage there,” she said.

“That was more than 10 years ago. I haven’t looked back since.”

In January 2016, a fire destroyed both her massage business and Battery World, leaving her with nothing.

The fire was said to be caused by an electrical fault which started in Battery World, and went through the roof to her business.

Mrs Wren reopened a few weeks later on Denham St before finding a permanent home for her business on the corner of Murray and Archer streets in Allenstown.

She said none of it would have been possible without the support of her loyal customers.

“Thank you to all my clients who have given us so much support over the years,” she said.

“They have come with us with all our moves and supported us when we had the fire.

“Our clients are just so loyal; we are very lucky.”

Skin Deep Rejuvenation Clinic is located at 150 Murray St, Allenstown.

Appointments can be made at www.skindeepcq.com.au.