Beauty school provides trainee opportunity to address gaps

A BEAUTY trainee has found CQUniversity was able to offer training in areas not available through her employer and has now set her sights on higher education.

Kaylah Geddes might be close to completing her beauty traineeship through Erikka’s All Occasion Beauty salon, but she’s already got her sights set on a Diploma, thanks to her hard work and CQUniversity’s training.

The 18-year-old is off to a great start with her pursuit of a flawless career in beauty, after recently completing her Certificate III in Beauty Services through the Rockhampton City Campus.

“I have always been very fascinated with makeup from a young age and wanting to make myself look and feel flawless,” she said.

“As I got to know more about the beauty industry, I decided that I would like to become a beauty therapist and be able to learn all aspects of the beauty industry.

“I want to be able to offer other people the opportunity of feeling beautiful walking out of a salon and wanting them to be in a safe and relaxing environment.”

Kaylah has been working at Erikka’s for four-and-a-half years, starting out doing tans once a week, but her aptitude and passion, quickly led to Erikka offering her a traineeship, when she started Year 12.

She said the accompanying training at CQU allowed her to upskill and offer a better service to Erikka’s clients.

“Certain aspects of my training that Erikka did not offer at her salon, the CQU beauty team was kind enough to help and assist me with the correct training,” she said.

“For example, at Erikka’s salon, we have a spray-tanning booth instead of the handheld spray gun, which I needed to know how to use to complete my training.”

Kaylah said she intends on enrolling in CQU’s Diploma of Beauty Therapy once her traineeship is complete.

“After I am finished my traineeship with Erikka’s, I will continue to work with Erikka at her salon as a Certificate III-level beautician. I will then enrol at the end of this year in the diploma to start in February. When I complete that I will then be a qualified diploma beauty therapist,” she said.

“I am hoping my career will continue with Erikka as I enjoy learning every day and building my relationship with my clientele. For now, I’m happy where I am and can’t wait to see where my beauty career takes me.

“I believe that people should study beauty at CQU because of the training and dedication the teachers and staff have to offer to help out their students’ needs and learning.”