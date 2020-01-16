Bec Judd stuns in tiny black bikini

While the rest of us are back at work, Bec Judd is busy making us all jealous by hitting the beach in Noosa.

The mother-of-four is on holiday in the Queensland hotspot this week and was spotted at the beach on Tuesday.

Bec looked stylish in a micro black bikini which she paired with cat eye sunglasses, wearing her hair back in a low ponytail.

Bec Judd was spotted in Noosa on Tuesday. Picture: Backgrid

The mother-of-four looked chic in a black bikini. Picture: Backgrid

The Postcards host was seen walking down the beach before settling down on a towel with son Darcy.

Bec later shared on Instagram an adorable snap of her cuddling up to her three-year-old son, who was wrapped in a towel on his mother's lap.

Fans lapped up the snap, that showed her her beachside with her kids.

"Absolutely gorgeous," one wrote.

However Bec admitted she'd used a "brightening filter" on it in the comments, explaining it "started pissing down straight after".

In another snap, she showed off her summer tan in a cute pink checked sundress by Steele.

The AFL WAG has been in Noosa for the past few days alongside husband Chris and their four children Oscar, eight, Billie, five, and twins Tom and Darcy, three.

Bec was at the beach with her husband Chris and their four children. Picture: Backgrid

The Judds have been regular visitors to Noosa for more than a decade, with Chris even proposing to a then Bec Twigley during a holiday there in 2009.

The Noosa trip will be a well-earned rest for Bec, who ended 2019 with a slew of projects under her belt.

As well as her hosting gigs on travel show Postcards and KIIS FM's 3pm Pick Up, Bec runs activewear line Jaggad and a slew of brand ambassador roles.

She also oversaw the build and renovation of the family's $7.3 mansion, which they moved into late last year.

A quick glance on her Instagram and Bec can be seen spruiking everything from makeup to homewares - but she recently revealed there's one thing she won't endorse, paid or unpaid.

In a piece for Stellar last month, Bec explained that she won't ever recommend products she didn't genuinely like - which is why the media personality is happy to share her favourite bowls are $2 ones from Kmart.

"They are still the best bowls I've got at my house! I think that's why I have this influence where things sell out; people believe me and it's authentic," Bec told Stellar.

"I never post things (on social media) I'm not into. It's aspirational but still attainable, and I'm always conscious of that."