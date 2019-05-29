Menu
Rockhampton River Festival 2018 Riverfront Entertainment
Become a face of this year's Rocky River Festival

29th May 2019 7:00 AM
THE Rockhampton Regional Council is looking for residents to share their stories as part of preparations for the 2019 Adani Rockhampton River Festival.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said the project was a fantastic way to put locals at the heart of the event.

"We are putting out the call for people to share their experiences of the Rockhampton Region with us by coming into the library and telling their story,” Cr Strelow said.

"Bring a photo or some paper memorabilia from our region and tell us why it is important to you ... maybe it's of you and your dad fishing in the Fitzroy River, or an original map from the Mount Morgan mine that was passed down from your grandma.

"The libraries team will take an audio recording of you and show you how to create digital photograph of your memorabilia ... the team will stitch them together to play at key locations around the festival.

"A digital copy of your memorabilia will be preserved in our history centre, and you'll get a copy to take away with you too.”

Cr Strelow said she was delighted community members would play an important role in this year's festival.

"While I can't say anything more specific quite yet, I have seen the plans and I have to say I am so excited for July,” she said.

Book a session at the Rockhampton Local History Library preservation station (which is part of the Southside Library).

Contact 4936 8043, visit libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au or get to the library in person to make an appointment.

rockhampton regional council rockhampton river festival tmbcommunity
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

