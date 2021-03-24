Beds of aquatic weeds to clog the Fitzroy River

The Fitzroy River will soon become a sea of green as beds of aquatic weeds begin to float downstream.

Planning and Regulatory Councillor Ellen Smith said hyacinth would once again make its way down the river following considerable rainfall in the upper catchment areas.

Ms Smith said there was already quite a lot of build up above the barrage and further upstream.

“We encourage boat owners to be cautious while launching, and to ensure any boats moored in the river are monitored closely by their owners for the possible build-up of weeds,” she said.

“Hyacinth needs fresh water to survive and will eventually die off when it reaches the salt water, but it is important to be vigilant and watch your vessels closely.”

She said, while council was proactive in managing the weeds, there were limitations to controlling the amount that moved downstream.

“We do our absolute best to manage the hyacinth in our immediate local government area, but of course the challenge is that with such a long river system we can only do so much,” she said.

“Council manages the hyacinth using an approved chemical treatment spray as well as a successful biocontrol program which uses a certain species of weevils to combat the growth of pest plants that are damaging native ecosystems and affecting water flow.”

