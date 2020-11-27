Beef 2021 gets tick of approval with COVID Safe Event Plan

ROCKHAMPTON’S premier event, Beef Australia, has been given the go ahead to host the 2021 event, with its COVID Safe Event Plan approved by the State Government.

The Beef Australia board and management began working on the robust and thorough lengthy document in September and created a Public Health and Safety Working Group to help.

Well-respected Rockhampton man, Dr Anthony Keating, has been appointed the Beef Australia Honorary Medical Officer and was heavily involved in creating the plan.

“All aspects and components of the week long beef expo have been carefully analysed and considered, and we are convinced of the COVID Safe Plan’s robustness and compliance,” he said.

“The plan sets out in minute detail, the processes to minimise risk and manage any potential cases – while ensuring the visitor and crowd experience is social, efficient, comfortable and fun.

“The plan is formulated to be adaptive to any changes or unfolding requirements as defined by our State Government and public health authorities.

“Beef Australia can proceed confidently with the knowledge that there has been a thorough planning process.”

The plan has been formally endorsed by the Queensland Chief Health Officer.

Beef Australia 2021 will be the first major event in Australia since COVID ravaged the country.

“An immense level of time and work has been invested into the document,” Beef Australia chairman Bryce Camm said.

“However, we will remain flexible, responsive and adaptive as the COVID world evolves.”

Beef Australia plays a vital role in showcasing the Australian beef supply chain, driving global trade, and attracting investment.

Beef Australia CEO Ian Mill said Beef Australia was not only vital to the Australian beef industry; it was a major economic driver for the region.

“In 2018 it generated over $85 million for the local community,” Mr Mill said.

“We are thrilled to be able to deliver this again.”