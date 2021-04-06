BEEF ‘21 HIGHLIGHTS: Bluey, boxing, Brad Cox, opera and Wallabies

There is less than a month to go until Rockhampton’s largest event, Beef Australia gets underway, from May 2 to 8.

Tickets have sold out for many of the major events however there are still some free shows to catch and other signature events available.

Here is a line-up of some of the highlights.

Bluey and Bingo will be live on stage at Beef 2021. Pic: Supplied.

BLUEY AND BINGO LIVE ON STAGE

See Bluey and her little sister Bingo during their live, interactive experience at Beef21.

Catch this adorable duo and their friends on stage for three shows only.

Get ready to play Magic Asparagus, Magic Xylophone, Keepy Uppy and more with your favourite Heeler duo.

PERFORMANCE TIMES

Monday May 3 (Ian Weigh Toyota People’s Day)

Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage

9am to 9.20am

10.30 to 10.50am

11.50 to 12.10pm

No bookings required, recommended to arrive early as capacity may be limited.

Australian country music singer Brad Cox.

BRAD COX

“Ripped feet first from the belly of the Kosciuszko Mountains, stubby in hand. Baptised in the freezing head waters of the Snowy River”

Brad Cox at Beef for one night only.

Wednesday, May 5

Free with gate entry

FRED BROPHY BOXING

Fred Brophy OAM – an Australian outback legend and fourth generation showman, runs the world’s last and only travelling boxing troupe.

Fred and his team will take on all challengers over two nights at Beef 2021 in his first return to the circuit in more than 12 months. Join them for an evening of entertainment that Fred suggests … ‘you’ll talk about for years to come!’

*Two Shows only**

Tuesday May 4 and Wednesday 5

6.30pm, $39 ticket (18+ only)

Venue: The Rocky Sports Club

WORLD PREMIERE OF ‘ARE YOU LONESOME TONIGHT’

Have you been to a World Premiere before? Don’t miss ’Are You Lonesome Tonight’.

Cabaret style fusion of country and opera – proudly presented by Opera QLD.

Tuesday, May 4

7.30pm – 9pm

The Ergon Energy Pavilion Stage

Free with your gate entry

THE CLASSIC WALLABIES VS THE BEEF BARBARIANS

The Classic Wallabies, a team comprising a host of former Australian International Rugby stars will tackle the might and determination of the Beef Barbarians, a group of cattle industry representatives drafted from the length and breadth of the country.

‘Beef Capital Plate’ U21s City V Country Womens 10’s

‘Beef Capital Cup’ U21s City V Country Mens

Tickets $15 Adults, Kids U18 Free

Upgrade to the ‘Inner Sanctum’ Corporate Pavilion with a food and beverage package (18+ only) for just $95

Friday, May 7, 3.30pm • Main Game 6.30pm

Venue: The Rocky Sports Club