Property tours to offer insight into operations

'Netley' Goovigen, owners Dale and Alicia Retschlag. The tour will focus on biology, soil health, regenerative agriculture, high density grazing and livestock handling.

'Netley' Goovigen, owners Dale and Alicia Retschlag. The tour will focus on biology, soil health, regenerative agriculture, high density grazing and livestock handling.

Property tours are on again this year as part of Beef Australia 2021 with 13 farms across Central Queensland on offer and four half-day tours and nine full-day tours.

The property tours, presented by Westpac, offer participants exclusive access to operations across a range of land types and various management styles.

Featuring 2,832 hectares of improved grazing country, the half-day tour of Brahman Stud business Eulogie will allow tour participants to hear about managing recovering pastures, and navigating seasonal adversity.

Owners the McCamley family will also provide an insight into the success of their business diversification, which includes integrating their 'Stirling Helicopters' aviation business in their modern rural operation.

'Eulogie' Dululu, owners Matthew and Janelle McCamley will welcome guests who will gain an insight into the workings of a world class Brahman Stud business, exploring both its success and need to navigate seasonal adversity and the role of business diversification.

Meanwhile Mystery Park, which is located between Rockhampton and Mackay on the Central Queensland coast, is a breeding and intensive grazing operation run by the fourth generation McArthur family.

Visitors can witness first-hand how the innovative Agersen's eShepherd virtual fencing system works at a commercial scale and helps to autonomously manage the cattle.

Westpac Property Tour participants can also learn how Mystery Park uses grass bank to service enterprises that include breeding, trading and a full-service agistment model, as well as carbon diversity.

This tour is part of a full-day schedule, which also incorporates a visit to another coastal grazing property, Ametdale.

Spread across 8,000 hectares of diverse country and pasture types, a half-day visit to multi-breed grazing enterprise Doonside is back by popular demand.

This tour looks at how this commercial and stud enterprise has become renowned for its high quality beef and will indulge tour participants in an outstanding full paddock to plate experience.

Adam and Jacynta Coffey welcome you to "Boreelum" for a full day tour, showcasing their 2,500ha beef breeding and trading enterprise, 15km south west of Miriam Vale.

"There are many beef success stories, like Eulogie, Mystery Park and Doonside, that we can all learn from. As a long-term supporter of Australian agriculture, Westpac is proud to partner with initiatives such as Beef Australia, as we both share a vision of reinforcing Australia's global success as a high-quality food producing nation," said Westpac Agribusiness general manager Stephen Hannan.

Mr Hannan said the outlook for the rebounding beef export market looked optimistic and while this provided welcome opportunities for producers, the beef industry's continual sharing of information and innovation would keep the sector thriving.

"The Westpac Property Tours gives all Australian beef industry stakeholders a priceless opportunity to see the latest advances and hear about industry best practices. It's opening a door to exploring real life examples of how other agribusinesses are evolving and contributing to strengthening Australia's beef supply chain.

Westpac's Steve Hannan.

As the economic shocks of COVID continue to be felt across the world, Mr Hannan said we all need to work together to help capture the untapped commercial opportunities that our rural industries offer.

"We've been helping agribusinesses realise their financial goals for more than 200 years and Beef Australia 2021 is one way Westpac can contribute to an environment that helps our innovative and resilient beef producers benefit, by sharing business insights that will help them remain sustainable now and well into the future."

Since the inaugural Beef Australia exhibition in 1988, the triennial expo is now the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere and has developed an international reputation as one of the beef industry's premier events.

To purchase tickets for the Westpac Property Tours during Beef Australia 2021, please visit https://beefaustralia.com.au/about/propertytours/.