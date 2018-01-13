BEEF AUSTRALIA 18: Head along on People's Day

Troy Cassar-Daley will perform on People's Day at Beef Australia 2018.

THE STIGMA that Beef Australia is just for those in the Agriculture industry is a myth.

To stomp this stigma down, Beef Australia 2018 has introduced a People's Day.

People's Day will be held on Monday May 7,the Labour Day public holiday, giving locals the chance to come along while they have a day off work.

Jam packed with entertainment, there will be speciality events throughout the day.

Announced entertainment for the day will include legendary Australian artists Troy Cassar-Daly and Fanny Lumsden peforming live. The event will be an all ages entertainment spectacular.

Fanny Lumsden will be performing. Dan Stanley Freeman

Everyone is encouraged to get down to the Rockhampton showgrounds and experience a fun filled day for the whole family.

To make it even more enticing, there will be reduced general admission. Adults will only cost $10 per person and children under 18 will be free.

There is so much to see and do at Beef Australia including over 3,000 head of cattle representing over 30 different breeds, 500 trade sites offering fantastic shopping, cooking demonstrations with celebrity chefs from around Australia and the world with food kiosks and restaurants, all featuring great Australian Beef.

In addition, the expo will be opening a night early on Sunday May 6, with extra entertainment and food offerings.

For more information please visit www.beefaustralia.com.au