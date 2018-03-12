Menu
Trade fair at Beef Australia 2015. Contributed
BEEF AUSTRALIA 2018: Gates set to open in two months

12th Mar 2018 4:14 PM

BEEF Australia 2018 gates are set to open in less than two months away.

The Rockhampton Showgrounds will host the event from from the opening on May 6 until May 12.

Tickets are set to go live on March 19 for the public.

A full outline of ticketed events is now available on the Beef Australia website so guests can start planning their week of activities.

Events include property tours, Beef Industry Symposium, Pitch in the Paddock, Beef Australia 2018 Seminar, next generation program, PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant Program and various dinner, luncheons and high teas along with the prestigious Gala Ball.

Ahead of the event, businesses are being encouraged to "dress up” their home or business.

Entries for The Shop Window competition will be opening soon.

There is a selection of posters and bunting that can be downloaded on the Beef Australia website for free.

