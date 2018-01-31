Beef Australia 2018 launches own version of Shark Tank

Beef Australia 2018 will host their own agricultural version of Shark Tank, for those with products and services relevant to the Beef Industry.

BEEF Australia 2018 will be launching their own version of Channel Ten's Shark Tank this year, but with an agriculture twist.

AgTech event, Pitch in the Paddock, supported by KPMG, invites leading AgTech entrepreneurial talent to present their innovative business ideas to beef industry stakeholders, influencers, media and customers.

If you're a stand-out entrepreneur or start-up, with an idea or existing product or service that can make a real difference in the beef industry, this is your opportunity to submit your application to present at Beef Australia.

Your idea will then be showcased to a panel of leading business minds and industry experts.

"The beef industry is always evolving and we are in a state of heightened growth and innovation right now," Beef Australia 2018 chair Blair Angus said.

"There are so many different ideas and ways to approach growing the world's best beef."

Mr Angus said Beef Australia is setting the pace when it comes to inviting and encouraging innovators to present their next big idea.

"I am very excited about this concept, and the opportunity to find our next groundbreaking agricultural entrepreneur whose cutting-edge approach can help shape the landscape of beef."

Beef Australia is seeking seemingly complex business models or concepts, services or products that are explained within three minutes with clarity and credibility by entrepreneurs and business owners who have industry experience and or knowledge and are passionate about the opportunities their business will create.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to cultivate your business ideas through gaining exposure to the entire supply chain and local and international leaders, as well as take home some fantastic cash prizes.

Applications for Pitch in the Paddock will open on February 12 and close on March 9.

For full information visit beefaustralia.com.au/learn/pitch-in-the-paddock

Submissions are free of charge and must be provided in a written and a three-minute video format.