Beef Australia 2018: Speakers announced for seminar

BEEF AUSTRALIA are excited to announce a fantastic line up of Australian agriculture investment industry experts for the Beef Australia 2018 Seminar.

The seminar, supported by HSBC, will held on Monday May 7, with the topic of "Investment opportunities in the Australian Beef Supply Chain.”

This seminar is aimed to provide excellent insights for international visitors around the advantages, opportunities and key considerations for Australian beef supply chain investment.

Speakers will include Tim McGavin - CEO of Laguna Bay and Jock Whittle - CEO of Paraway Pastoral.

Tim McGavin is the co-founder and CEO of Laguna Bay, an Agricultural fund established in 2010 that now has $700 million of committed and managed funds in Australian agriculture.

Tim has led some of the largest and most successful agricultural transactions in Australia in recent years, and has investments in permanent crops, row cropping and livestock across Australia.

Tim was raised on a sheep and cattle station in Western Queensland that he and his brother still own.

He worked in a stock camp in the Kimberly, had an aerial mustering business in Western Queensland and has a Diploma of Agribusiness from Marcus Oldham Farm College and an MBA from Macquarie University in Sydney.

Jock Whittle is CEO of Macquarie pastoral fund owned Paraway Pastoral, one of the largest pastoral land owner/operators in Australia, and Jock is responsible for the development and execution of operational strategy.

Jock was appointed as CEO in January 2012 and has worked at Paraway Pastoral since January 2008 primarily as head of operations.

Jock's prior experience includes leading a team providing financial services to farming and post farm gate businesses for National Australia Bank's Agricultural business.

He was also Commercial manager for Clyde Agriculture, a subsidiary of the Swire Group, which previously owned and operated approximately $500 million of agricultural assets including 250,000 sheep and 25,000 cattle in New South Wales and Queensland.

Jock had specific responsibilities for livestock and cropping systems across 17 properties and whole farm performance as well as allocation of capital to new projects or acquisitions.

Tim and Jock will be supported by speakers from Austrade, Trade and Investment Queensland, Foreign Investment Review Unit - Australian Government Treasury, Jones Day and HSBC.

