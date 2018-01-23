Beef Australia 2018: Stud cattle nominations close soon

IF YOU ARE planning on entering cattle in Beef Australia 2018, you had better get in quick.

Nominations for the Landmark Stud Cattle Competition will close on Friday February 2

If early nominations are to be used as a yardstick, final numbers will once again provide for a healthy and closely contested event.

At Beef Australia 2015, around 1,490 head were judged over the week to identify and award ribbons to the best cattle in various classes from 32 breeds.

. The 30-month old, Raglan Victory 1735 took out the Supreme Interbreed Bull title for his owners, Andrew and Roxanne Olive of the Raglan Stud, Raglan.

"All industry indicators, including recent stud sales records and successes, point to Beef Australia 2018 being one of the biggest and best since it began some 30 years ago,” Andrew said.

Principals of Elite Charolais at Meandarra, Glen Waldron and Kim Groner secured the Beef Australia 2015 Supreme Interbreed Female with their Grand and Senior champion female, Estella 32 and her impressive heifer calf, Elite Estella.

The award followed on success earlier that year at the Sydney Royal where Estella 32 collected broad ribbons as Grand and Senior Charolais Champion.

The program for this year's cattle competitions has been slightly adjusted with the Australian Agricultural College Corporation Young Paraders Competition and the Charbray Society School's Team Judging Competition being conducted on the first full day of Beef Australia 2018, being Monday May 7, also known as People's Day.

Beef Australia Stud Cattle Co-ordinator, Bonni Geddes believes the introduction of People's Day this year will increase the number of stud cattle spectators.

"As the Monday is a public holiday, a wide range of visitors will be able to watch these up and coming young cattle people first-hand in a competitive environment,” Bonni said.

The juniors will feature again on Tuesday in the Ray White Rural Junior Led Steer competition, and will finalise the cattle program with the RB Sellars Junior Judges competition on Friday May 11.

For more information on the Landmark Stud Cattle Competition contact Bonni Geddes on bonni@beefaustralia.com.au or visit Beefaustralia.com.au.