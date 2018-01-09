Menu
Beef Australia 2018: Young Chef Ambassador Competition

Chefs at Beef Australia 2015
YOUNG CHEFS will the chance to rub shoulders - and wooden spoons - with celebrity chefs.

Beef Australia 2018 have opened the entries for the Young Chef Ambassador Competition, for budding chefs aged 16 - 27.

"It provides one lucky young chef the unique opportunity to work alongside our Celebrity Chefs from around the globe in the PwC Celebrity Chef Restaurant,” Celebrity Chef coordinator Shane Bailey said.

"They will also experience all the fun and excitement of the event alongside our Celebrity Chefs, cooking the best beef in the world.”

To enter the competition, Beef Australia are looking for exceptional talent, innovative skills and creativity in the recipes put forward. The recipes must utilise secondary cuts, while showcasing and celebrating Australian beef.

Young chefs and apprentices are encouraged to send in their original recipe's to be considered for the competition.

Judges will then recreate these recipe's and judge based on the flavours, style and creativity.

The competition winner will get to experience Beef Australia 2018 firsthand and will also be given the opportunity to cook alongside the Celebrity Chefs, Curtis Stone, Iron Chef Sakai, Ben O'Donoghue, Matt Golinski and Dominique Rizzo.

Visit beefaustralia.com.au/eat/recipe-competitions to enter.

Topics:  beef australia beef australia 2018 celebrity chef matt golinksi

